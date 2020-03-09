Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $516,000 Stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

In other news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $23.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $23.52 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.