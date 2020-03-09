Destination Wealth Management Takes $1.01 Million Position in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 94,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000. Destination Wealth Management owned 0.56% of United Security Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 20,509 shares during the last quarter. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

UBFO opened at $8.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.26. The company has a market cap of $144.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.55. United Security Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.34 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 32.66%.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO).

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.