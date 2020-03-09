Destination Wealth Management Purchases 4,507 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Destination Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.6% of Destination Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $32,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 101,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,151,000 after buying an additional 9,921 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 538,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 134,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.1% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 285,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,938,000 after acquiring an additional 39,609 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 52.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 286,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,099,000 after acquiring an additional 98,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $142.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $126.10 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.23.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.33.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

