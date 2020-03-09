Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $1,513,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $13,897,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $121.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.72. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.75 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $137.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.47.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

