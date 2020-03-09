Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stake in Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,571 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDMO opened at $6.41 on Monday. Avid Bioservices Inc has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $8.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $367.33 million, a P/E ratio of -35.61 and a beta of 2.61.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

CDMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. First Analysis raised shares of Avid Bioservices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avid Bioservices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.04.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

