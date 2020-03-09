Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $717,000 Stock Position in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in XPO Logistics by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,483,000 after buying an additional 976,052 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in XPO Logistics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,042 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in XPO Logistics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 396,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,391,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in XPO Logistics by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 264,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,945,000 after purchasing an additional 32,596 shares during the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $65.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.18. XPO Logistics Inc has a twelve month low of $45.73 and a twelve month high of $100.18. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics Inc will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.47.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

