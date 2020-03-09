iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Acquired by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,544,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SUB stock opened at $107.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.28 and a 200-day moving average of $106.85. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $105.62 and a 12-month high of $107.79.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

