Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Increases Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.31.

DUK stock opened at $99.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.44 and a 200 day moving average of $93.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $84.28 and a 52 week high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.70%.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 16,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,526 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

