Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $429,000 Stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,026 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 72 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Tesla by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $703.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.57 billion, a PE ratio of -138.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $707.53 and its 200 day moving average is $411.76. Tesla Inc has a 12 month low of $176.99 and a 12 month high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $530.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Tesla from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Tesla from $556.00 to $808.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.42.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.99, for a total value of $56,848.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,616.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total transaction of $1,744,912.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,545.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,536 shares of company stock worth $75,296,629 in the last ninety days. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

