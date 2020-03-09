Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,305 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 781.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,511,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $324,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,896 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11,463.1% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 873,363 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 865,810 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,252.8% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 837,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,373,000 after purchasing an additional 775,500 shares in the last quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $43,807,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 800.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 663,796 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,137,000 after purchasing an additional 590,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $50.51 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

