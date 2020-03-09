Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 4,300 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,920 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,877,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,049,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,817 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 31,566,930 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $772,443,000 after buying an additional 4,870,119 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Halliburton by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,135,895 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $125,676,000 after buying an additional 146,250 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,764,529 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $92,118,000 after acquiring an additional 18,581 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,498,255 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $85,602,000 after acquiring an additional 210,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price target for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Halliburton from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.52.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $13.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.00. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $32.30. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.67.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $217,358.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,354.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

