1,944 Shares in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Purchased by Highstreet Asset Management Inc.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,944 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,781 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,601,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on COO. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $344.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $358.00 to $330.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from to in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

In other news, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total transaction of $3,043,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total value of $1,123,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $333.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $347.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.46. Cooper Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $278.50 and a 52 week high of $365.68.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $646.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.04 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 16.99%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

