1,944 Shares in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Purchased by Highstreet Asset Management Inc.

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,944 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,781 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,601,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on COO. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $344.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $358.00 to $330.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from to in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

In other news, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total transaction of $3,043,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total value of $1,123,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $333.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $347.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.46. Cooper Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $278.50 and a 52 week high of $365.68.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $646.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.04 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 16.99%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO)

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys 1,040 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF
Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys 1,040 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF
Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Lowers Position in Altria Group Inc
Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Lowers Position in Altria Group Inc
Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 63 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 63 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Boeing Co Position Lessened by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC
Boeing Co Position Lessened by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC
Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Cuts Position in Ulta Beauty Inc
Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Cuts Position in Ulta Beauty Inc
Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF
Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report