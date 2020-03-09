Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,121 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 44,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.22.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $37.60 on Monday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.25. The company has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $63,930.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,767.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $860,059.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,537,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,787 shares of company stock valued at $8,646,556 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

