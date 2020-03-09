15,000 Shares in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) Acquired by Highstreet Asset Management Inc.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,375,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,300 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,718,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,698,000 after purchasing an additional 21,698 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,685,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,148,000 after purchasing an additional 64,511 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,043,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,541,000 after purchasing an additional 248,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,984,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,255,000 after purchasing an additional 523,749 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RBA. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Friday, February 28th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $43.50 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.81.

NYSE RBA opened at $40.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.68. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.82 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 11.30%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.15%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

