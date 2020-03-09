Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Invests $645,000 in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,305 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $77.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $90.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.60. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.03 and a 52 week high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 33,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,879,808.84. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 66,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,356.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,887.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,603.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,223 shares of company stock worth $6,181,347 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.