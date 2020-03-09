Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) Stake Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 863,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,440 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 10,865,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,966,000 after buying an additional 876,844 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,911,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,243,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,357,000 after buying an additional 1,201,370 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,092,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after buying an additional 90,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,326,000. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LYG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.30 on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

