Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 43,711 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 106.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,614 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 43,711 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.41% of Peoples Bancorp worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. 59.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $27.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.80. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $39.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.56.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.10 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 22.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.42%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEBO. BidaskClub downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

