Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 26,179 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 110.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,179 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.35% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 2,507.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $49.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.06. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.39 and a 1-year high of $64.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.07.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $52.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.90 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 12.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.46%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

