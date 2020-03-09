Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Sells 511 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2020

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,864 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.8% of Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Apple by 28.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,156 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Apple by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Apple by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $312,813,000 after purchasing an additional 800,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Apple by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,855,898,000 after purchasing an additional 633,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.56.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $289.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,281.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.24. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.50 and a 52 week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

