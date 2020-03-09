Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Aldebaran Financial Inc.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,415 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,142 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.1% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in Apple by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $289.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,281.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.50 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a price objective (up from ) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.56.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

