Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) Position Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 113.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,089 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.25% of Stratasys worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Stratasys during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Stratasys by 2,240.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys stock opened at $14.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $832.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 2.09. Stratasys Ltd has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $30.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.47.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $160.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.05 million. Stratasys had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SSYS. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Stratasys to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Stratasys from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Stratasys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

