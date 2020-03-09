Bank of Montreal Can Trims Position in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 73.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,631 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Tech Data were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TECD. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tech Data during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tech Data during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tech Data during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tech Data during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tech Data during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TECD opened at $140.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.24. Tech Data Corp has a twelve month low of $80.20 and a twelve month high of $151.47.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tech Data Corp will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

TECD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Northcoast Research lowered Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

