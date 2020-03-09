Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,918 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 8.6% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Apple by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Maxim Group raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.56.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $289.03 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.50 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,281.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $311.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.