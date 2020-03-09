Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,142 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.05% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 242,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $31.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.30. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $38.81.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.22 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

