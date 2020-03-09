Bank of Montreal Can Buys 4,691 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 397,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,003,000 after acquiring an additional 244,356 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,772,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $505,218,000 after purchasing an additional 177,769 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,096,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,826,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,378,000. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $1,534,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,862,981.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $3,692,550 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

NYSE:WSM opened at $60.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.19 and its 200 day moving average is $69.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.14 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

