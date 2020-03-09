Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) by 222.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,273 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.70% of BioSpecifics Technologies worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

BSTC stock opened at $57.86 on Monday. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of $45.81 and a 12 month high of $70.80. The firm has a market cap of $422.09 million, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.86.

BSTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

BioSpecifics Technologies Profile

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

