Bank of Montreal Can Buys 15,852 Shares of Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,852 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.23% of Saul Centers worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 543.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Saul Centers by 57.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Saul Centers in the first quarter valued at $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Saul Centers in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Saul Centers by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Debra Noreen Stencel sold 2,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $149,324.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,608.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Saul Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Saul Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Saul Centers stock opened at $44.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.02. Saul Centers Inc has a 1-year low of $41.95 and a 1-year high of $58.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22.

Saul Centers Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

