Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 195.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 80,215 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHUY. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter.

CHUY opened at $18.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $307.20 million, a PE ratio of 52.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.49. Chuy’s Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $29.45.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.27 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHUY shares. ValuEngine raised Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Chuy’s from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. CL King started coverage on Chuy’s in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Chuy’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Chuy’s Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

