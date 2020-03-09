Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 2,759 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth approximately $28,842,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,067,000 after acquiring an additional 110,167 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 392.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 103,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,381,000 after acquiring an additional 82,415 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,530,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $449,660,000 after acquiring an additional 57,585 shares during the period. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth $11,681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $336.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.50. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $381.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DPZ. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Argus raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $421.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $208.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.11.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total value of $826,532.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total value of $406,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,263 shares of company stock valued at $23,077,437. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

