Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 98.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,520 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTGT opened at $20.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.16. TechTarget Inc has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $581.08 million, a PE ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.77.

In other TechTarget news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $555,222.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 105,000 shares of company stock worth $2,671,430 in the last quarter. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on TechTarget from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechTarget has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

