Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 3,164.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,081 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.33% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBAI. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 25,263 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 14,501 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,214,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,746,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,348,000 after acquiring an additional 14,363 shares during the last quarter. 56.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBAI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

LBAI opened at $13.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.20. The stock has a market cap of $710.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $17.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

