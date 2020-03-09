Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) by 116.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,756 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.21% of Shutterstock worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 27,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $38.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.28 and a 200-day moving average of $39.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 67.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.17. Shutterstock Inc has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $48.34.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $166.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.54 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shutterstock Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.89%.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

