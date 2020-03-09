Bank of Montreal Can Buys 3,256 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Nordson by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Nordson by 108.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Nordson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,285,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $626,863,000 after purchasing an additional 19,361 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Nordson by 29.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,722,000 after purchasing an additional 27,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the third quarter valued at $9,225,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NDSN opened at $143.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.42 and a 200-day moving average of $156.99. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $124.90 and a one year high of $180.28. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $494.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NDSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson raised shares of Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.67.

In other news, Director Michael F. Hilton sold 17,436 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.02, for a total value of $2,981,904.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 3,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total transaction of $495,895.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,931.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,077 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,698. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

