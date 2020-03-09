Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 112,553 Shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 113.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,046 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,553 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.16% of Covanta worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covanta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covanta during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covanta during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Covanta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank grew its stake in shares of Covanta by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 10,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

CVA stock opened at $13.51 on Monday. Covanta Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.17 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.62.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Covanta had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $485.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Covanta Holding Corp will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Covanta in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

