Bank of Montreal Can Sells 12,266 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,266 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 191.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 124.1% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 231.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $114.34 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.29 and a 52-week high of $115.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.82.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

