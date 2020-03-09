Concentric Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,154 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Apple by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,357,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $466,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC raised its position in Apple by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 34,171 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,653,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. New Street Research raised Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $289.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $311.75 and a 200 day moving average of $265.24. The company has a market cap of $1,281.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.50 and a 12-month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

