Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,040 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,660 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.0% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in Apple by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Apple from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $289.03 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.50 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,281.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $311.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

