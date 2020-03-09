Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.94 Million Stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 319.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,395 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 31,524 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.08% of Community Bank System worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,622,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,897,000 after buying an additional 81,588 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 40,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $62.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.64 and its 200 day moving average is $66.46. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.58 and a 1 year high of $72.63.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.85%.

In related news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 1,500 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $103,845.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,200.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Hovde Group raised shares of Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

