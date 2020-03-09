Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Elgethun Capital Management’s 4th Largest Position

Elgethun Capital Management decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,140 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,123 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 5.0% of Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Apple by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 60.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL stock opened at $289.03 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.50 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1,281.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.56.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

