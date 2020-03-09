MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Stake Boosted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 274.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,558 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,403 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.06% of MasTec worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

MTZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of MasTec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.29.

MTZ stock opened at $46.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.55 and a 1 year high of $73.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.29.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. MasTec had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

