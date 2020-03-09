Fernwood Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,241 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.2% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,019,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,139,892,000 after purchasing an additional 267,009 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Apple by 28.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $289.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $311.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,281.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.50 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a price target (up from ) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.56.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

