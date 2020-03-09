First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,122 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in First American Financial by 208.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First American Financial by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Compass Point raised First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.86.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $66.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.67. First American Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $48.30 and a 1 year high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 11.41%. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial Corp will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

