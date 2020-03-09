20 20 Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,000. Apple comprises about 1.6% of 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after acquiring an additional 71,513 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,091 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,019,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,139,892,000 after acquiring an additional 267,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Apple by 28.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,156 shares during the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $289.03 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.50 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.24. The firm has a market cap of $1,281.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.56.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

