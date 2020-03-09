Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 59.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Powell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 1,836.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

POWL stock opened at $31.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.87. The company has a market capitalization of $362.41 million, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.44. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $50.81.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Powell Industries had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $134.15 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

POWL has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Powell Industries Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.