Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 23,675 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 93.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,536 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 23,675 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on FedEx from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.32.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx stock opened at $127.68 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $123.79 and a 12 month high of $199.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.07 and its 200-day moving average is $154.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 608.00, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

