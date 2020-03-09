Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes $233,000 Position in Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Seneca Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Seneca Foods by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,604,000 after acquiring an additional 14,221 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Seneca Foods by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 24,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Seneca Foods by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Seneca Foods by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 51.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.10 per share, with a total value of $39,100.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,544.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Seneca Foods stock opened at $36.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.32. The company has a market cap of $326.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Seneca Foods Corp has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $41.88.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SENEA. BidaskClub raised Seneca Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Seneca Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

