Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $233,000 in Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Matrix Service from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. BidaskClub cut Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

NASDAQ MTRX opened at $12.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $337.47 million, a PE ratio of -623.50 and a beta of 1.45. Matrix Service Co has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $318.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.61 million. Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matrix Service Co will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matrix Service Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

