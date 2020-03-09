Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $233,000 in Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,213 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AROC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Archrock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Archrock by 12,751.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,454 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archrock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Archrock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archrock alerts:

AROC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Archrock from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NYSE:AROC opened at $6.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $981.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 2.64. Archrock Inc has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.06%.

In other Archrock news, CFO Doug S. Aron acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $48,020.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,965.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Bradley Childers acquired 16,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,489.95. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 58,875 shares of company stock worth $402,344. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.