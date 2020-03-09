Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 97.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 64,098 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth approximately $703,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 19.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 32.5% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.86.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock opened at $139.91 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $104.73 and a one year high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.41. The company has a market cap of $87.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,206 shares of company stock valued at $15,035,104 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

