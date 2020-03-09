Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,662 Shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,044 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in CRH by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CRH by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in CRH during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in CRH during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRH opened at $34.31 on Monday. Crh Plc has a one year low of $29.94 and a one year high of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.67.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.7042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays lowered shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

